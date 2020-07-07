All apartments in Charlotte
226 S Clarkson Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

226 S Clarkson Street

226 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

226 South Clarkson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 story townhome in lovely tree lined neighborhood. Home features covered parking, bedroom and full bath on ground level with access to private fenced patio area. Second floor living area has open kitchen with new stainless appliances and living space with and hardwood floors and great natural light. This home is just steps away from Johnson and Wales, the Panther's training area and stadium, BB&T Ballpark and the best dining and nightlife Uptown has to offer. Please note, renters insurance is required. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 S Clarkson Street have any available units?
226 S Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 S Clarkson Street have?
Some of 226 S Clarkson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 S Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 S Clarkson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 S Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 S Clarkson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 226 S Clarkson Street offer parking?
Yes, 226 S Clarkson Street offers parking.
Does 226 S Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 S Clarkson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 S Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 226 S Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 S Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 226 S Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 S Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 S Clarkson Street has units with dishwashers.

