226 S Clarkson Street

Beautiful 3 story townhome in lovely tree lined neighborhood. Home features covered parking, bedroom and full bath on ground level with access to private fenced patio area. Second floor living area has open kitchen with new stainless appliances and living space with and hardwood floors and great natural light. This home is just steps away from Johnson and Wales, the Panther's training area and stadium, BB&T Ballpark and the best dining and nightlife Uptown has to offer. Please note, renters insurance is required. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.