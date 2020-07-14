2247 Thornfield Rd

Amenities
Come and take a look at this cozy all brick 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex located on the south side of Charlotte off S. Tryon. Located near mayor highways and 4 miles from Paramount Carowinds Amusement park, near South Park Mall, Whitehall Commons and Carolina Pavilion.
Available for a February 11, 2019 Move in
This home features:
* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Laminate Flooring in the kitchen
* Central air and heat
* washer and dryer hook ups
* Patio
* Spacious front yard
At this great rental price this home will not last to schedule a tour Please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net, for additional listings visit our website at www.rent777.com
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
* Steele Creek Elementary
* Robert F Kennedy Middle School
* Olympic Renaissance