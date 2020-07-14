All apartments in Charlotte
2247 Thornfield Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2247 Thornfield Rd

2247 Thornfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2247 Thornfield Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come and take a look at this cozy all brick 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex located on the south side of Charlotte off S. Tryon. Located near mayor highways and 4 miles from Paramount Carowinds Amusement park, near South Park Mall, Whitehall Commons and Carolina Pavilion.

Available for a February 11, 2019 Move in

This home features:

* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Laminate Flooring in the kitchen
* Central air and heat
* washer and dryer hook ups
* Patio
* Spacious front yard

At this great rental price this home will not last to schedule a tour Please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net, for additional listings visit our website at www.rent777.com

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

* Steele Creek Elementary
* Robert F Kennedy Middle School
* Olympic Renaissance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 Thornfield Rd have any available units?
2247 Thornfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2247 Thornfield Rd have?
Some of 2247 Thornfield Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 Thornfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2247 Thornfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 Thornfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2247 Thornfield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2247 Thornfield Rd offer parking?
No, 2247 Thornfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2247 Thornfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2247 Thornfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 Thornfield Rd have a pool?
No, 2247 Thornfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2247 Thornfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 2247 Thornfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 Thornfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2247 Thornfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
