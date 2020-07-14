2247 Thornfield Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning range oven

Come and take a look at this cozy all brick 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex located on the south side of Charlotte off S. Tryon. Located near mayor highways and 4 miles from Paramount Carowinds Amusement park, near South Park Mall, Whitehall Commons and Carolina Pavilion.



Available for a February 11, 2019 Move in



This home features:



* Living room

* Kitchen with appliances

* Laminate Flooring in the kitchen

* Central air and heat

* washer and dryer hook ups

* Patio

* Spacious front yard



At this great rental price this home will not last to schedule a tour Please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net, for additional listings visit our website at www.rent777.com



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



* Steele Creek Elementary

* Robert F Kennedy Middle School

* Olympic Renaissance