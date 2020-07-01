All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
2232 Shenandoah Avenue
2232 Shenandoah Avenue

2232 Shenandoah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Shenandoah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Incredibly Rare 6 Bedroom near 7th St & Uptown For Lease! - Impressive 6 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom 2 story home on Shenandoah in the popular Chantilly neighborhood. This home has all the bells & whistles! Formal living & dining rooms as well as large family room, eat-in kitchen and huge master suite on the main level. Master has spacious walk-in closet, resort style bathroom and luxurious walk in shower as well as jetted tub. The kitchen comes with custom granite, tile backsplash, range hood, gas stove, all stainless steel appliances and flows effortlessly into the breakfast area and family room beyond. Laundry room on main level with abundant storage options. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gigantic bonus room and loft area! Backyard is private & fenced. Deck overlooks paver patio below. 2 storage sheds & garden complete this magnificent home. Call today to set your appointment. Will not last long! 704-814-0461

(RLNE2052843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Shenandoah Avenue have any available units?
2232 Shenandoah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 Shenandoah Avenue have?
Some of 2232 Shenandoah Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Shenandoah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Shenandoah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Shenandoah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2232 Shenandoah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2232 Shenandoah Avenue offer parking?
No, 2232 Shenandoah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2232 Shenandoah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Shenandoah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Shenandoah Avenue have a pool?
No, 2232 Shenandoah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Shenandoah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2232 Shenandoah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Shenandoah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Shenandoah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

