2232 Shenandoah Avenue

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Incredibly Rare 6 Bedroom near 7th St & Uptown For Lease! - Impressive 6 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom 2 story home on Shenandoah in the popular Chantilly neighborhood. This home has all the bells & whistles! Formal living & dining rooms as well as large family room, eat-in kitchen and huge master suite on the main level. Master has spacious walk-in closet, resort style bathroom and luxurious walk in shower as well as jetted tub. The kitchen comes with custom granite, tile backsplash, range hood, gas stove, all stainless steel appliances and flows effortlessly into the breakfast area and family room beyond. Laundry room on main level with abundant storage options. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gigantic bonus room and loft area! Backyard is private & fenced. Deck overlooks paver patio below. 2 storage sheds & garden complete this magnificent home. Call today to set your appointment. Will not last long! 704-814-0461



