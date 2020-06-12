All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
223 dotger ave E4
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

223 dotger ave E4

223 N Dotger Ave · No Longer Available
Location

223 N Dotger Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Grove Condo in Elizabeth! - Property Id: 92715

2br Grove condo available in Historic Elizabeth. Amazing location minutes to downtown in gated
complex with pool, gym, rooftop fireplace and grill. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, balcony, dining area
and kitchen. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher,
disposal, stove, washer/dryer, and separate large storage unit. Water, trash, pool, gym, and landscaping included. Secure key fob entry and gated parking. Near Uptown, CMC Mercy & Presbyterian Hospitals, walk to hospitals, restaurants, bars, shops, markets and much more. One month deposit. One year lease. Available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92715
Property Id 92715

(RLNE4744462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 dotger ave E4 have any available units?
223 dotger ave E4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 dotger ave E4 have?
Some of 223 dotger ave E4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 dotger ave E4 currently offering any rent specials?
223 dotger ave E4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 dotger ave E4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 dotger ave E4 is pet friendly.
Does 223 dotger ave E4 offer parking?
Yes, 223 dotger ave E4 offers parking.
Does 223 dotger ave E4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 dotger ave E4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 dotger ave E4 have a pool?
Yes, 223 dotger ave E4 has a pool.
Does 223 dotger ave E4 have accessible units?
No, 223 dotger ave E4 does not have accessible units.
Does 223 dotger ave E4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 dotger ave E4 has units with dishwashers.
