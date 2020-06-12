223 dotger ave E4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Grove Condo in Elizabeth! - Property Id: 92715



2br Grove condo available in Historic Elizabeth. Amazing location minutes to downtown in gated

complex with pool, gym, rooftop fireplace and grill. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, balcony, dining area

and kitchen. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher,

disposal, stove, washer/dryer, and separate large storage unit. Water, trash, pool, gym, and landscaping included. Secure key fob entry and gated parking. Near Uptown, CMC Mercy & Presbyterian Hospitals, walk to hospitals, restaurants, bars, shops, markets and much more. One month deposit. One year lease. Available now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92715

