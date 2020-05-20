2225 Helton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Check out this beautiful townhome within walking distance to everything in Plaza Midwood, and a quick commute to Uptown! Laminate floors throughout main living area, upgraded kitchen including quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. It features 3 bedrooms, each with a private bath, 3 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. Top floor features a massive loft which is great for entertaining and includes a powder room. Home is complete with a roof top terrace and a huge deck off the living room. Make an appointment today!