Last updated October 5 2019

2225 Helton Way

Location

2225 Helton Way, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this beautiful townhome within walking distance to everything in Plaza Midwood, and a quick commute to Uptown! Laminate floors throughout main living area, upgraded kitchen including quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. It features 3 bedrooms, each with a private bath, 3 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. Top floor features a massive loft which is great for entertaining and includes a powder room. Home is complete with a roof top terrace and a huge deck off the living room. Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

