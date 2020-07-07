All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2220 The Plaza None.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2220 The Plaza None
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2220 The Plaza None

2220 the Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2220 the Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated and Spacious Cottage Now Available! HOT LISTING!
This Home has been Updated with many great features! Experience a large home with beautiful updates and renovations: everything you could want for easy living.

This Home is a Renters Dream! It is a 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the home and elegant tiles in Bathrooms and Kitchen. Updated light fixtures brighten up this home!

Washer and Dryer is included in this home and even an additional mudroom!

This Home is Located on The Plaza which is minutes from uptown Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 The Plaza None have any available units?
2220 The Plaza None doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 The Plaza None have?
Some of 2220 The Plaza None's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 The Plaza None currently offering any rent specials?
2220 The Plaza None is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 The Plaza None pet-friendly?
No, 2220 The Plaza None is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2220 The Plaza None offer parking?
No, 2220 The Plaza None does not offer parking.
Does 2220 The Plaza None have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 The Plaza None offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 The Plaza None have a pool?
No, 2220 The Plaza None does not have a pool.
Does 2220 The Plaza None have accessible units?
No, 2220 The Plaza None does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 The Plaza None have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 The Plaza None has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte