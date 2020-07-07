2220 The Plaza None

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Renovated and Spacious Cottage Now Available! HOT LISTING!

This Home has been Updated with many great features! Experience a large home with beautiful updates and renovations: everything you could want for easy living.



This Home is a Renters Dream! It is a 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the home and elegant tiles in Bathrooms and Kitchen. Updated light fixtures brighten up this home!



Washer and Dryer is included in this home and even an additional mudroom!



This Home is Located on The Plaza which is minutes from uptown Charlotte.