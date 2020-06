Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Great location in Myers Park! Close to the hospital, shopping and restaurants at The Metropolitan, along with entertainment and everything the historic Elizabeth neighborhood has to offer. Stainless steel appliances. Private patio accessible from living room and bedroom. This is a first floor unit, with the pool located near by.