Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2200 Thurmond St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2200 Thurmond St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2200 Thurmond St
2200 Thurmond Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2200 Thurmond Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
single family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2200 Thurmond St have any available units?
2200 Thurmond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2200 Thurmond St have?
Some of 2200 Thurmond St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2200 Thurmond St currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Thurmond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Thurmond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Thurmond St is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Thurmond St offer parking?
No, 2200 Thurmond St does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Thurmond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Thurmond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Thurmond St have a pool?
No, 2200 Thurmond St does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Thurmond St have accessible units?
No, 2200 Thurmond St does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Thurmond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Thurmond St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte