218 Tom Hunter Rd

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with 2-car garage home on a corner lot. The formal living room greets you as you enter the home. The spacious kitchen is open to the great room with a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel and black appliances. The main level has new LVT flooring and fresh paint. The upper level has new carpet, a roomy master bedroom with master bathroom, and 2 secondary bedrooms. New windows have been installed. Walking distance to light rail, bus line and closely located to University Area. Don't miss this wonderful home!! *Pets conditional based on the breed*