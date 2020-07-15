All apartments in Charlotte
218 Tom Hunter Rd
218 Tom Hunter Rd

218 Tom Hunter Road · No Longer Available
Location

218 Tom Hunter Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with 2-car garage home on a corner lot. The formal living room greets you as you enter the home. The spacious kitchen is open to the great room with a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel and black appliances. The main level has new LVT flooring and fresh paint. The upper level has new carpet, a roomy master bedroom with master bathroom, and 2 secondary bedrooms. New windows have been installed. Walking distance to light rail, bus line and closely located to University Area. Don't miss this wonderful home!! *Pets conditional based on the breed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Tom Hunter Rd have any available units?
218 Tom Hunter Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Tom Hunter Rd have?
Some of 218 Tom Hunter Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Tom Hunter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
218 Tom Hunter Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Tom Hunter Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Tom Hunter Rd is pet friendly.
Does 218 Tom Hunter Rd offer parking?
Yes, 218 Tom Hunter Rd offers parking.
Does 218 Tom Hunter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Tom Hunter Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Tom Hunter Rd have a pool?
No, 218 Tom Hunter Rd does not have a pool.
Does 218 Tom Hunter Rd have accessible units?
No, 218 Tom Hunter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Tom Hunter Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Tom Hunter Rd has units with dishwashers.
