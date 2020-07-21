All apartments in Charlotte
217 Glenrock Dr

217 Glenrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

217 Glenrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch Style Home - THIS HOME HAS 3BEDROOMS AND HAS 2 BATHS. CLOSE TO NATIONS FORD AND TYVOLA. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Glenrock Dr have any available units?
217 Glenrock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 217 Glenrock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
217 Glenrock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Glenrock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Glenrock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 217 Glenrock Dr offer parking?
No, 217 Glenrock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 217 Glenrock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Glenrock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Glenrock Dr have a pool?
No, 217 Glenrock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 217 Glenrock Dr have accessible units?
No, 217 Glenrock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Glenrock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Glenrock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Glenrock Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Glenrock Dr has units with air conditioning.
