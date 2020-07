Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location in highly sought after Steele Creek! Open floor plan giving all the space for your to entertain your family and friends.Open up the patio doors and overlook the pool! Amenities include playground, dog park, and pool that is right in the backyard of this home! This fabulous location is convenient to shopping, restaurants, airport, I-77, I-485, Carowinds, Lake Wylie, Fort Mill and The Outlet Mall, and much much more.