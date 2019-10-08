All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2141 Mallard Woods Pl

2141 Mallard Woods Place · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Mallard Woods Place, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Fully remodeled - 3 bed,2 1/2 bath, 2car garage, fenced yard. Great location-close to 485 Access and Mallard Church Rd - AVAILABLE 1.25.19
Newly remodeled home with almost entire interior home updated. New, updated kitchen/bathroom cabinets/quartz countertops. S/S appliances. New low maintenance LVP flooring in main living areas. New carpet in bedrooms. Fireplace with gas logs. Separate dining and living room. New overhead lighting. Newly painted walls,ceiling/trim. Large fenced wooded back yard. Attached- 2 car garage. New HVAC

3 bed 2 1/2 bath home located minutes from North Hwy 485 and 85, this location is close to all shopping, Lowes speedway, Concord Mills and much more. Easy/quick access to all locations/directions you're going in Charlotte area, North,South,East or West but yet quiet street and neighborhood.

Qualifications:Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.
Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.

Directions: From 485 take Mallard Creek Road, Exit 25, keep right onto Mallard Creek Rd., West ramp. Left onto Breezewood Drive, 1st left onto Lawrence Gray Rd., 1st right onto Mallard Woods. Home is on the right.

(RLNE2343173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Mallard Woods Pl have any available units?
2141 Mallard Woods Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Mallard Woods Pl have?
Some of 2141 Mallard Woods Pl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Mallard Woods Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Mallard Woods Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Mallard Woods Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2141 Mallard Woods Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2141 Mallard Woods Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Mallard Woods Pl does offer parking.
Does 2141 Mallard Woods Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 Mallard Woods Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Mallard Woods Pl have a pool?
No, 2141 Mallard Woods Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2141 Mallard Woods Pl have accessible units?
No, 2141 Mallard Woods Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Mallard Woods Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 Mallard Woods Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
