2141 Mallard Woods Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully remodeled - 3 bed,2 1/2 bath, 2car garage, fenced yard. Great location-close to 485 Access and Mallard Church Rd - AVAILABLE 1.25.19

Newly remodeled home with almost entire interior home updated. New, updated kitchen/bathroom cabinets/quartz countertops. S/S appliances. New low maintenance LVP flooring in main living areas. New carpet in bedrooms. Fireplace with gas logs. Separate dining and living room. New overhead lighting. Newly painted walls,ceiling/trim. Large fenced wooded back yard. Attached- 2 car garage. New HVAC



3 bed 2 1/2 bath home located minutes from North Hwy 485 and 85, this location is close to all shopping, Lowes speedway, Concord Mills and much more. Easy/quick access to all locations/directions you're going in Charlotte area, North,South,East or West but yet quiet street and neighborhood.



Qualifications:Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.

Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.



Directions: From 485 take Mallard Creek Road, Exit 25, keep right onto Mallard Creek Rd., West ramp. Left onto Breezewood Drive, 1st left onto Lawrence Gray Rd., 1st right onto Mallard Woods. Home is on the right.



