2132 Mckenzie Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This South Charlotte home is located near shopping, convenient to 485, green space, and parks. This Great 3/2.5 home is an entertainers dream with the beautiful Kitchen that has all stainless appliance, granite counter, custom cabinets with tile backsplash. Enjoy the Fireplace in Great room. Head upstairs to the spacious Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms. Laundry is located on 2nd floor for your convenience. Set outside and enjoy your Fenced backyard. Neighborhood has pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, and sidewalks to enjoy.

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).