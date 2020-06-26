212 Tranquil Avenue

Amenities
Furnished corporate / executive home in Myers Park. Easily walk to Park Road Shopping Center, Selwyn Ave Shops and Restaurants, and the Sugar Creek Greenway + property is zoned to top rated public schools! Home features a modern floor plan with kitchen open to great room, formal living / sitting; formal dining, office / bedroom, and master all downstairs. En suite guest / optional upstairs master and 3 additional bedrooms up. Beautiful Chef's Kitchen with HUGE Island work / eating area, Quartz counters, Professional appliances & walk in Butler's Pantry to laundry room with new high efficiency washer / dryer. Hardwoods and Carrera marble throughout. Home is Automated, has Audio/Video and security. This home was completed roughly one year ago (2017-18 renovations and addition). You will not be disappointed - this is not an ordinary rental home, it is a recently renovated luxury home.