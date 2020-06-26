All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

212 Tranquil Avenue

212 Tranquil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

212 Tranquil Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Furnished corporate / executive home in Myers Park. Easily walk to Park Road Shopping Center, Selwyn Ave Shops and Restaurants, and the Sugar Creek Greenway + property is zoned to top rated public schools! Home features a modern floor plan with kitchen open to great room, formal living / sitting; formal dining, office / bedroom, and master all downstairs. En suite guest / optional upstairs master and 3 additional bedrooms up. Beautiful Chef's Kitchen with HUGE Island work / eating area, Quartz counters, Professional appliances & walk in Butler's Pantry to laundry room with new high efficiency washer / dryer. Hardwoods and Carrera marble throughout. Home is Automated, has Audio/Video and security. This home was completed roughly one year ago (2017-18 renovations and addition). You will not be disappointed - this is not an ordinary rental home, it is a recently renovated luxury home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Tranquil Avenue have any available units?
212 Tranquil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Tranquil Avenue have?
Some of 212 Tranquil Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Tranquil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 Tranquil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Tranquil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 212 Tranquil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 212 Tranquil Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 Tranquil Avenue offers parking.
Does 212 Tranquil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Tranquil Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Tranquil Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 Tranquil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 Tranquil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 Tranquil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Tranquil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Tranquil Avenue has units with dishwashers.
