Amenities

recently renovated fireplace courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Location Location Location. N Laurel. Close to uptown Charlotte and hospitals. End Unit. Courtyard. Note: Unit needs TLC; unit not updated. Seller is willing to do owner financing with acceptable terms. Seller is doing a 1031 Exchange so trying to locate property. Tenant occupied for last 8 years. Property shows real rough. Posted also in MLS for sale. Water included in HOA.