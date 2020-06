Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Druid Hills Bungalow, Hardwoods Throughout, Bar Area w/ Over Head Pendant Lights Opens up Living Room to Kitchen. Nice Size Bedrooms. Covered Front Porch, Fresh Paint, Clean and Ready for Move In. Appliances Inc. in rent ( Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher) Washer/Dryer Available. Druid Hills is the New Hot Spot close to Downtown, Home sits on "large" corner Lot. Covered Front Porch. Conveniently Located to Major Highways