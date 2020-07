Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Conveniently located in Mallard Creek, this newly renovated duplex sits on a quiet cul-de-sac. It's the perfect place for a family with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and bright new cabinetry. This will not last long!