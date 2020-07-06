2116 Sebastiani Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom 2-story house with a 1-car garage in the Sonoma Village community!!! The first floor features a well-equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a pantry, and a side-by-side refrigerator. Enjoy a spacious family room, a half-bathroom with pedestal sink, and a laundry room with washer & dryer included. Large master suite with a walk-in closet and a full private bath, two guest bedrooms, and a full guest bathroom. Convenient to I-485 and the US National Whitewater Center.