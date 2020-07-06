All apartments in Charlotte
2116 Sebastiani Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

2116 Sebastiani Drive

2116 Sebastiani Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Sebastiani Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom 2-story house with a 1-car garage in the Sonoma Village community!!! The first floor features a well-equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a pantry, and a side-by-side refrigerator. Enjoy a spacious family room, a half-bathroom with pedestal sink, and a laundry room with washer & dryer included. Large master suite with a walk-in closet and a full private bath, two guest bedrooms, and a full guest bathroom. Convenient to I-485 and the US National Whitewater Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Sebastiani Drive have any available units?
2116 Sebastiani Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Sebastiani Drive have?
Some of 2116 Sebastiani Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Sebastiani Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Sebastiani Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Sebastiani Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Sebastiani Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Sebastiani Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Sebastiani Drive offers parking.
Does 2116 Sebastiani Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Sebastiani Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Sebastiani Drive have a pool?
No, 2116 Sebastiani Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Sebastiani Drive have accessible units?
No, 2116 Sebastiani Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Sebastiani Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Sebastiani Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

