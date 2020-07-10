All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

2111 Highland Street

2111 Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Highland Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
FOR RENT! This is a great looking 3 bdrm & 2 full bath home w/ nice porch and large yard! The house is about 1,050 sqft. Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms as well as living room. The kitchen has Ikea cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove/range, front loaded washer and dryer as well as microwave. There is plenty of storage in the attic as well as a shed in the backyard. ALL utilities including electricity, gas and water is the tenant's responsibility. Yard and lawn cut and maintenance is tenant's responsibility. It comes unfurnished and newly painted inside and out in June 2020. One pet max with conditional approval with a non-refundable fee of $350. I need to get breed, weight and color information. The backyard is extremely large with a 6 feet high fence. Your dog will have plenty of room to roam. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING inside or on porch of house. Non-smoking tenants only. Non-refundable $60 application fee to run credit check & criminal background check per tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Highland Street have any available units?
2111 Highland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Highland Street have?
Some of 2111 Highland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Highland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Highland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Highland Street is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Highland Street offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Highland Street offers parking.
Does 2111 Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Highland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Highland Street have a pool?
No, 2111 Highland Street does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 2111 Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Highland Street has units with dishwashers.

