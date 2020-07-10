2111 Highland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

FOR RENT! This is a great looking 3 bdrm & 2 full bath home w/ nice porch and large yard! The house is about 1,050 sqft. Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms as well as living room. The kitchen has Ikea cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove/range, front loaded washer and dryer as well as microwave. There is plenty of storage in the attic as well as a shed in the backyard. ALL utilities including electricity, gas and water is the tenant's responsibility. Yard and lawn cut and maintenance is tenant's responsibility. It comes unfurnished and newly painted inside and out in June 2020. One pet max with conditional approval with a non-refundable fee of $350. I need to get breed, weight and color information. The backyard is extremely large with a 6 feet high fence. Your dog will have plenty of room to roam. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING inside or on porch of house. Non-smoking tenants only. Non-refundable $60 application fee to run credit check & criminal background check per tenant.