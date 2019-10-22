2109 Heather Glen Ln

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JUST RENOVATED! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - JUST RENOVATED!! 3 BDRM 2 BA home! Only minutes from Uptown. New floors. New Lighting. Open Living Room. Dining Room. Kitchen has NEW granite, newer cupboards, new stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher. 3 Spacious Bedrooms with open floor plan. *Not a voucher or Section 8 property** Minimum income $3600.00 a month. Renters Insurance IS Mandatory. Application fee $40.00. We do a criminal background, credit, and eviction reports. None smoking property



(RLNE5064335)