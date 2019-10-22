All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2109 Heather Glen Ln

2109 Heather Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Heather Glen Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST RENOVATED! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - JUST RENOVATED!! 3 BDRM 2 BA home! Only minutes from Uptown. New floors. New Lighting. Open Living Room. Dining Room. Kitchen has NEW granite, newer cupboards, new stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher. 3 Spacious Bedrooms with open floor plan. *Not a voucher or Section 8 property** Minimum income $3600.00 a month. Renters Insurance IS Mandatory. Application fee $40.00. We do a criminal background, credit, and eviction reports. None smoking property

(RLNE5064335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Heather Glen Ln have any available units?
2109 Heather Glen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Heather Glen Ln have?
Some of 2109 Heather Glen Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Heather Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Heather Glen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Heather Glen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Heather Glen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Heather Glen Ln offer parking?
No, 2109 Heather Glen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Heather Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Heather Glen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Heather Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 2109 Heather Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Heather Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 2109 Heather Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Heather Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Heather Glen Ln has units with dishwashers.
