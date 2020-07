Amenities

internet access furnished

This wonderful, comfortable home is located close to the University area of Charlotte. 3 bedrooms, 2 Queens and 1 Full, and 2 full baths. Completely furnished, all inclusive...electricity, cable, wireless internet, towels, linens, pots and pans, dishes.....everything, all you have to do is unpack your suitcase and start making yourself at home!