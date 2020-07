Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Self tour - 2100 E 7th Street Apartments - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1000 sqft . Located in the historic Elizabeth neighborhood of Charlotte. This unit has hard floors through out with a spacious floor plan. This unit includes major kitchen appliances, off street parking, as well as a private patio and entry. Excellent Opportunity in a Awesome Location!



This unit will not last long. Lock it in today!

(Lock box located at Patio Door)