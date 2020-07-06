All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 210 Enwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
210 Enwood Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

210 Enwood Drive

210 Enwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 Enwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the charming Coulwood neighborhood. Den and playroom on the basement level with multiple use options. Mudroom with refrigerator, doggy door, crawlspace, and utility closet space. Custom-built playground, firepit, and floating deck. Covered deck with pergola off the den downstairs. Half an acre fenced in backyard. Empty chicken coop on site. New roof in 2019. Wonderful family home with quick access to uptown Charlotte, Mount Holly, Belmont, and Huntersville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Enwood Drive have any available units?
210 Enwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Enwood Drive have?
Some of 210 Enwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Enwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Enwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Enwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Enwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 210 Enwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Enwood Drive offers parking.
Does 210 Enwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Enwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Enwood Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Enwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Enwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Enwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Enwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Enwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte