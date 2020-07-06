210 Enwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking playground fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking playground

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the charming Coulwood neighborhood. Den and playroom on the basement level with multiple use options. Mudroom with refrigerator, doggy door, crawlspace, and utility closet space. Custom-built playground, firepit, and floating deck. Covered deck with pergola off the den downstairs. Half an acre fenced in backyard. Empty chicken coop on site. New roof in 2019. Wonderful family home with quick access to uptown Charlotte, Mount Holly, Belmont, and Huntersville.