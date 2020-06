Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse located in Ayrsley's Meeting Street Market. Enjoy the advantages of urban living; walk to Restaurants, Pubs, Theater, Shopping and Hotels. This Must See Townhouse comes with all the utilities included, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 Master Suites, washer and dryer included. Utilities (Water, sewer, electric & gas) are included at an additional cost of $80 per month.Apply online to www.prismpd.com