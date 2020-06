Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

208 S Laurel Ave - Unit E Available 08/07/19 LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! - Enjoy living in this condo that is all about location. Property comes with washer/dryer and water is included. Convenient to uptown, Southpark, parks, shopping, etc. See this charming property before it's too late.



Call Jane @ 704 281 6096 for more information or a showing.



(RLNE2413380)