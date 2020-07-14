2069 University Heights Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss out on this amazing move-in ready townhouse waiting for your personal touch to be called home. You will love the spacious floorplan this beautiful townhouse has to offer featuring 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car attached garage. Welcoming you to an amazing spacious living room while bringing in abundance of natural light in. Flowing towards the kitchen with tons and tons of cabinet & counter space, granite countertops, SS appliances; perfect for all the ease needed for you to enjoy cooking. Spacious bedrooms. Step out to the patio that is perfect for entertaining friends and family or walk to the community pool to cool of the summer heat. Close to shopping, light rail, UNCC, restaurants, hwys, shopping, transportation & so much more. Come & See this beautiful unit today!



Directions:Follow I-485 to NC-49 S/University City Blvdin Charlotte. Take exit 33 from I-485 Continue on NC-49 S/University City Blvd. Take Back Creek Church Rd and Hanberry Blvd to University Heights Ln in Newell

Contact us to schedule a showing.