2069 University Heights Lane
2069 University Heights Lane

2069 University Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2069 University Heights Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this amazing move-in ready townhouse waiting for your personal touch to be called home. You will love the spacious floorplan this beautiful townhouse has to offer featuring 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car attached garage. Welcoming you to an amazing spacious living room while bringing in abundance of natural light in. Flowing towards the kitchen with tons and tons of cabinet & counter space, granite countertops, SS appliances; perfect for all the ease needed for you to enjoy cooking. Spacious bedrooms. Step out to the patio that is perfect for entertaining friends and family or walk to the community pool to cool of the summer heat. Close to shopping, light rail, UNCC, restaurants, hwys, shopping, transportation & so much more. Come & See this beautiful unit today!

Directions:Follow I-485 to NC-49 S/University City Blvdin Charlotte. Take exit 33 from I-485 Continue on NC-49 S/University City Blvd. Take Back Creek Church Rd and Hanberry Blvd to University Heights Ln in Newell
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 University Heights Lane have any available units?
2069 University Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2069 University Heights Lane have?
Some of 2069 University Heights Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 University Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2069 University Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 University Heights Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2069 University Heights Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2069 University Heights Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2069 University Heights Lane offers parking.
Does 2069 University Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2069 University Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 University Heights Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2069 University Heights Lane has a pool.
Does 2069 University Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 2069 University Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 University Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2069 University Heights Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
