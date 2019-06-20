All apartments in Charlotte
2027 Sage Park Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2027 Sage Park Drive

2027 Sage Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Sage Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Amenities

3 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome close to South End & South Park! - Amazing opportunity to live in a townhouse close to South Park, South End and Uptown! This 1620 square foot townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a 1 car detached garage with extra parking spot. Home includes upgraded quartz countertops in kitchen and owner's bath and secondary bath, Timberlake white cabinets, extensive 5" wide hardwoods, upgraded ceramic tile, tankless water heater, washer/dryer included and more! Onsite Panera, Starbucks, Chipolte! Call today to schedule a showing, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE4045142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Sage Park Drive have any available units?
2027 Sage Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2027 Sage Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Sage Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Sage Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Sage Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2027 Sage Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Sage Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 2027 Sage Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 Sage Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Sage Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2027 Sage Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Sage Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2027 Sage Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Sage Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Sage Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Sage Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 Sage Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
