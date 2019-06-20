2027 Sage Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome close to South End & South Park! - Amazing opportunity to live in a townhouse close to South Park, South End and Uptown! This 1620 square foot townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a 1 car detached garage with extra parking spot. Home includes upgraded quartz countertops in kitchen and owner's bath and secondary bath, Timberlake white cabinets, extensive 5" wide hardwoods, upgraded ceramic tile, tankless water heater, washer/dryer included and more! Onsite Panera, Starbucks, Chipolte! Call today to schedule a showing, 704-814-0461.



