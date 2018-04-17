All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2027 Aberglen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2027 Aberglen Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2027 Aberglen Drive

2027 Aberglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2027 Aberglen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2027 Aberglen Drive-CB - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with lots of extras! This home features a large foyer that leads to the separate dining room and living room that features a gas fireplace. Open kitchen with all appliance included! Kitchen also features a built in desk. Home is located on a corner lot.

Turn right to merge onto I-85 N toward Concord. Merge onto I-85 N.Take exit 41 for Sugar Creek Rd. Turn left onto W Sugar Creek Road. Turn right onto Equipment Dr. Equipment Dr turns left and becomes Mineral Springs Rd.Turn left onto Aberglen Dr
Destination will be on the right.

(RLNE5449488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Aberglen Drive have any available units?
2027 Aberglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2027 Aberglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Aberglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Aberglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Aberglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2027 Aberglen Drive offer parking?
No, 2027 Aberglen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2027 Aberglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Aberglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Aberglen Drive have a pool?
No, 2027 Aberglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Aberglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2027 Aberglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Aberglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Aberglen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Aberglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 Aberglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte