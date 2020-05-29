All apartments in Charlotte
2025 Tyvola Rd
2025 Tyvola Rd

2025 Tyvola Road · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Close To South Park Mall - This is a one story, 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath single family brick ranch with wood flooring, extra room that can be used as den, family room or play room and includes a a covered patio and fenced yard. great yard with natural tree views and lots of space. A circular driveway makes it convenient to enter and exit the property. It is located 2 miles from South Park Mall, 3 Miles from I-77 and conveniently located just minutes south from Uptown Charlotte.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5611718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Tyvola Rd have any available units?
2025 Tyvola Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2025 Tyvola Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Tyvola Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Tyvola Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Tyvola Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2025 Tyvola Rd offer parking?
No, 2025 Tyvola Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Tyvola Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Tyvola Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Tyvola Rd have a pool?
No, 2025 Tyvola Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Tyvola Rd have accessible units?
No, 2025 Tyvola Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Tyvola Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Tyvola Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Tyvola Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Tyvola Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

