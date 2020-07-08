2020 Galty Lane

Amenities

Four bedroom and two and a half bath cozing home conveniently located close to I485, Providence road, shopping and Colonel Francis Beaty Park. Dining room, living room and kitchen are downstairs. Granite countertop in kitchen with plenty of shelf space. Four bedrooms and laundry are upstairs. Roomy master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Workshop in two car garage with extra storage. Lots of natural lights. Wooded backyard gives you plenty of privacy. House is located close to the end of a cul-de-sac. Award winning schools!