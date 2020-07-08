All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2020 Galty Lane

2020 Galty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Galty Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedroom and two and a half bath cozing home conveniently located close to I485, Providence road, shopping and Colonel Francis Beaty Park. Dining room, living room and kitchen are downstairs. Granite countertop in kitchen with plenty of shelf space. Four bedrooms and laundry are upstairs. Roomy master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Workshop in two car garage with extra storage. Lots of natural lights. Wooded backyard gives you plenty of privacy. House is located close to the end of a cul-de-sac. Award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Galty Lane have any available units?
2020 Galty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Galty Lane have?
Some of 2020 Galty Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Galty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Galty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Galty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Galty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2020 Galty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Galty Lane offers parking.
Does 2020 Galty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Galty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Galty Lane have a pool?
No, 2020 Galty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Galty Lane have accessible units?
No, 2020 Galty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Galty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Galty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

