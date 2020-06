Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New 2 BR Townhome in Citiside! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in peaceful Citiside condos. This unit is a hidden gem. End unit with lots of privacy. Inside there is new carpet, open floor plan, newer appliances, fresh paint and updated fixtures. Upstairs the bedrooms are spacious with great closet space. Community Pool is a great spot to relax and get away from the summer heat. Call today 704-814-0461.



(RLNE2621220)