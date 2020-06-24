Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1948 Lynnwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1948 Lynnwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1948 Lynnwood Drive
1948 Lynnwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1948 Lynnwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
http://bit.ly/1948LynnwoodDrForRent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1948 Lynnwood Drive have any available units?
1948 Lynnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1948 Lynnwood Drive have?
Some of 1948 Lynnwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1948 Lynnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Lynnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Lynnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1948 Lynnwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1948 Lynnwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1948 Lynnwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1948 Lynnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1948 Lynnwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Lynnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1948 Lynnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Lynnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1948 Lynnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Lynnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1948 Lynnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte