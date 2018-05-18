All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1947 Academy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1947 Academy Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

1947 Academy Street

1947 Academy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1947 Academy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely renovated 2 bed, 2bath bungalow on a corner lot in the booming 28205 area! This is the perfect location: easy access to Optimist Hall, Noda, Plaza, Central Avenue, Light Rail, CATS bus stop. Fully fenced in yard! Come and check out the gorgeous custom kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and bronze finishes throughout the entire home. Refinished hardwood floors, updated electrical, crown molding. The master bedroom has a stunning walk-in shower with tons of natural light and newly tiled floors. This home has it all so let's make it your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Academy Street have any available units?
1947 Academy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1947 Academy Street have?
Some of 1947 Academy Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 Academy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Academy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Academy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1947 Academy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1947 Academy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1947 Academy Street offers parking.
Does 1947 Academy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Academy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Academy Street have a pool?
No, 1947 Academy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Academy Street have accessible units?
No, 1947 Academy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Academy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 Academy Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte