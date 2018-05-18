1947 Academy Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Completely renovated 2 bed, 2bath bungalow on a corner lot in the booming 28205 area! This is the perfect location: easy access to Optimist Hall, Noda, Plaza, Central Avenue, Light Rail, CATS bus stop. Fully fenced in yard! Come and check out the gorgeous custom kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and bronze finishes throughout the entire home. Refinished hardwood floors, updated electrical, crown molding. The master bedroom has a stunning walk-in shower with tons of natural light and newly tiled floors. This home has it all so let's make it your new home!