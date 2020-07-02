All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:26 PM

1927 Darbywine Drive

1927 Darbywine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Darbywine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Linda Vista subdivision. This spacious home boasts fresh paint, new carpet and new flooring. The master bedroom includes garden tub, separate shower and two master bath sinks. Kitchen includes all appliances, a breakfast bar and a breakfast nook. The large family room with fireplace provides an open living space. Laundry is located on the second floor for convenience. The large backyard and double car garage make this a perfect home in a quiet family neighborhood.
SCHEDULE you own viewing through Rently.com
Section 8: Housing Assistance Not Accepted
Apply online at: forterei.com There is a $30.00 application fee per applicant.
Pets up to 20 lbs must be pre-approved with a $350.00 nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed.
No history of evictions. Non smoking only.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Darbywine Drive have any available units?
1927 Darbywine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 Darbywine Drive have?
Some of 1927 Darbywine Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Darbywine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Darbywine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Darbywine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 Darbywine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1927 Darbywine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1927 Darbywine Drive offers parking.
Does 1927 Darbywine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 Darbywine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Darbywine Drive have a pool?
No, 1927 Darbywine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Darbywine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1927 Darbywine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Darbywine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 Darbywine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

