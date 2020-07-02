1927 Darbywine Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Linda Vista subdivision. This spacious home boasts fresh paint, new carpet and new flooring. The master bedroom includes garden tub, separate shower and two master bath sinks. Kitchen includes all appliances, a breakfast bar and a breakfast nook. The large family room with fireplace provides an open living space. Laundry is located on the second floor for convenience. The large backyard and double car garage make this a perfect home in a quiet family neighborhood.

SCHEDULE you own viewing through Rently.com

Section 8: Housing Assistance Not Accepted

Apply online at: forterei.com There is a $30.00 application fee per applicant.

Pets up to 20 lbs must be pre-approved with a $350.00 nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed.

No history of evictions. Non smoking only.

Contact us to schedule a showing.