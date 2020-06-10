All apartments in Charlotte
1927 Arbor Vista Drive

Location

1927 Arbor Vista Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1927 Arbor Vista Drive Available 08/17/19 Walk to Starbucks/Trader Joes with Fenced Yard - Beautiful! Open floorplan bathed in natural light. You'll enjoy the upgraded kitchen: granite countertops, island has seating & storage; gas cooktop, computer area, butler's pantry to dining room. Lots of living space in great room with fireplace + 2 additional flex-rooms to suit your needs as office, playroom, etc. 4 bedrooms close to laundry room. Spacious master suite, including large BA & closet, overlooks fenced backyard with patio. Walking distance to Starbucks, Trader Joe's and other retail.

(RLNE3456923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Arbor Vista Drive have any available units?
1927 Arbor Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 Arbor Vista Drive have?
Some of 1927 Arbor Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Arbor Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Arbor Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Arbor Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 Arbor Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1927 Arbor Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1927 Arbor Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1927 Arbor Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 Arbor Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Arbor Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1927 Arbor Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1927 Arbor Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1927 Arbor Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Arbor Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 Arbor Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
