1920 Windham Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You must see this recently remodeled three bedroom house with large, fenced yard. Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, new white cabinets, quartz counters, under-mount sink, modern pendant lights and beautiful island with breakfast bar open to the living and dining rooms. Bathroom decorated in modern tile and fixtures, new cabinets and granite. Shed in back to store anything that may not fit in the huge utility room (washer/dryer). Equipped with smart thermostat and fans in every bedroom. Come check it out!



Utility Saver program will be included (air filters shipped to your door) for $12/mo

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.