Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:30 PM

1920 Windham Place

Location

1920 Windham Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You must see this recently remodeled three bedroom house with large, fenced yard. Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, new white cabinets, quartz counters, under-mount sink, modern pendant lights and beautiful island with breakfast bar open to the living and dining rooms. Bathroom decorated in modern tile and fixtures, new cabinets and granite. Shed in back to store anything that may not fit in the huge utility room (washer/dryer). Equipped with smart thermostat and fans in every bedroom. Come check it out!

Utility Saver program will be included (air filters shipped to your door) for $12/mo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Windham Place have any available units?
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
What amenities does 1920 Windham Place have?
Is 1920 Windham Place currently offering any rent specials?
Is 1920 Windham Place pet-friendly?
Does 1920 Windham Place offer parking?
Does 1920 Windham Place have units with washers and dryers?
Does 1920 Windham Place have a pool?
Does 1920 Windham Place have accessible units?
Does 1920 Windham Place have units with dishwashers?
