1919 Merriman Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1919 Merriman Ave

1919 Merriman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Merriman Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Renovated Home in Historic Wilmore - Beautiful Renovated Property in Historic Wilmore. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop stove. Open floor from kitchen overlooking living room with refinished hardwood floors throughout. Spacious master suite with his & her closets, attached bath with walk-in shower. Big Fenced-in Backyard with large lockable storage shed. Nice stackable washer/dryer included. Minutes from Uptown, Southend, Light Rail and easy access to I-77.

Pets are conditional.

Ready for immediate occupancy, Call us today for a Tour!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3689353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Merriman Ave have any available units?
1919 Merriman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 Merriman Ave have?
Some of 1919 Merriman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Merriman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Merriman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Merriman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 Merriman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1919 Merriman Ave offer parking?
No, 1919 Merriman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1919 Merriman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 Merriman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Merriman Ave have a pool?
No, 1919 Merriman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Merriman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1919 Merriman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Merriman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Merriman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

