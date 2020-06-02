1919 Merriman Ave

Amenities

Renovated Home in Historic Wilmore - Beautiful Renovated Property in Historic Wilmore. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop stove. Open floor from kitchen overlooking living room with refinished hardwood floors throughout. Spacious master suite with his & her closets, attached bath with walk-in shower. Big Fenced-in Backyard with large lockable storage shed. Nice stackable washer/dryer included. Minutes from Uptown, Southend, Light Rail and easy access to I-77.



Pets are conditional.



Ready for immediate occupancy, Call us today for a Tour!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3689353)