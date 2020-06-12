All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1916 Winpole Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1916 Winpole Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1916 Winpole Lane

1916 Winpole Lane · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1916 Winpole Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #501 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, full brick, 3-story townhome located in the Ayrsley community!

Walk in to the main level to find a cozy living area and the first bedroom. The spacious second floor features beautiful hardwood floors, a kitchen with granite counters, black kitchen appliances and soft cherry maple cabinetry. Enter out on to your own balcony to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. The third level features the master bedroom.

Near I-485 and just minutes away from dining, shopping, supermarkets, and entertainment.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required** 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Winpole Lane have any available units?
1916 Winpole Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1916 Winpole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Winpole Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Winpole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Winpole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1916 Winpole Lane offer parking?
No, 1916 Winpole Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Winpole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Winpole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Winpole Lane have a pool?
No, 1916 Winpole Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Winpole Lane have accessible units?
No, 1916 Winpole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Winpole Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Winpole Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Winpole Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Winpole Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1916 Winpole Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity