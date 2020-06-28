All apartments in Charlotte
1907 Arbor Vista Drive

Location

1907 Arbor Vista Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AWESOME LARGE HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! LIKE NEW HOME WITH COMPLETE RENOVATION by owner includes fresh brand new paint! New flooring in many places, new light fixtures, and this open concept stunner is sure to impress. Amazing kitchen with granite tops, stainless appliances, and lots of natural light. Formal Dining and Living Room which can be used for offices. Bedroom on main floor. Large master suite with dual sinks, large walk in shower, and tub. Three additional bedrooms up. Super nice flat backyard and of course LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Close to 1-85, 485, and Concord Mills. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Arbor Vista Drive have any available units?
1907 Arbor Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Arbor Vista Drive have?
Some of 1907 Arbor Vista Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Arbor Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Arbor Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Arbor Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Arbor Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1907 Arbor Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1907 Arbor Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Arbor Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Arbor Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Arbor Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1907 Arbor Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Arbor Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1907 Arbor Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Arbor Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Arbor Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
