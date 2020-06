Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come take a look at this Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath home off Beatties Ford Rd. Minutes from Shopping and Dining and I- 85. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a January 3, 2020 Move - In.



This Home features:



*Living room

*Kitchen with appliances

*Washer and dryer connections

*Parcial Fenced

*Backyard

*Driveway



To schedule a appointment please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com, for additional listings please visit our website at www.k2rental.com.



Renters Insurance is required!



Schools:



West Charlotte High School

Bruns Avenue

Academy Bruns Avenue Academy