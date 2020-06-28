All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1904 Catkin Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

1904 Catkin Lane

1904 Catkin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Catkin Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
New Construction! Move-in Ready 3-Story Townhome! - Incredible new construction, move-in ready, 3-story end-unit townhome in the up and coming Oakhurst neighborhood! Townhome features a two-car garage, a HUGE bonus/office/rec room with a giant storage closet, a finished patio out back & elevated porch on second floor, expansive open floor plan, a massive master bedroom with tray ceilings, large walk-in closet, en-suite bath featuring double vanity, oversized soaking tub and a spacious tiled shower. Secondary bedrooms perfect for kids or visitors! Do not miss out on this opportunity to live in this rapidly growing area! Retail is currently underway right on site in the immediate neighborhood, just a walk across the block.

(RLNE5108424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Catkin Lane have any available units?
1904 Catkin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Catkin Lane have?
Some of 1904 Catkin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Catkin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Catkin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Catkin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Catkin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Catkin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Catkin Lane offers parking.
Does 1904 Catkin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Catkin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Catkin Lane have a pool?
No, 1904 Catkin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Catkin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1904 Catkin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Catkin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Catkin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

