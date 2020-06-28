1904 Catkin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction! Move-in Ready 3-Story Townhome! - Incredible new construction, move-in ready, 3-story end-unit townhome in the up and coming Oakhurst neighborhood! Townhome features a two-car garage, a HUGE bonus/office/rec room with a giant storage closet, a finished patio out back & elevated porch on second floor, expansive open floor plan, a massive master bedroom with tray ceilings, large walk-in closet, en-suite bath featuring double vanity, oversized soaking tub and a spacious tiled shower. Secondary bedrooms perfect for kids or visitors! Do not miss out on this opportunity to live in this rapidly growing area! Retail is currently underway right on site in the immediate neighborhood, just a walk across the block.



