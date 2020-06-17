All apartments in Charlotte
1900 Grier Ave

1900 Grier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Grier Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Remodeled brick ranch in Oaklawn Park/Lincoln Heights area! This home features an open floor plan with living room, breakfast area in kitchen, laundry room with quartz top laundry folding cabinet, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Other features include new exterior paint, new roof, new HVAC, new hot water heater, vinyl windows, refinished hardwood flooring, new lighting, and new interior paint. Kitchen boasts beautiful quartz countertops, dovetail and soft close all wood cabinetry and subway tile. New privacy fence is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Just minutes to Uptown, 77, 277, 85, Music Factory, & Camp North End. Tenant liability insurance is required. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Grier Ave have any available units?
1900 Grier Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Grier Ave have?
Some of 1900 Grier Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Grier Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Grier Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Grier Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Grier Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Grier Ave offer parking?
No, 1900 Grier Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Grier Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Grier Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Grier Ave have a pool?
No, 1900 Grier Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Grier Ave have accessible units?
No, 1900 Grier Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Grier Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Grier Ave has units with dishwashers.

