1900 Grier Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Remodeled brick ranch in Oaklawn Park/Lincoln Heights area! This home features an open floor plan with living room, breakfast area in kitchen, laundry room with quartz top laundry folding cabinet, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Other features include new exterior paint, new roof, new HVAC, new hot water heater, vinyl windows, refinished hardwood flooring, new lighting, and new interior paint. Kitchen boasts beautiful quartz countertops, dovetail and soft close all wood cabinetry and subway tile. New privacy fence is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Just minutes to Uptown, 77, 277, 85, Music Factory, & Camp North End. Tenant liability insurance is required. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.