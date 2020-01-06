1857 Garibaldi Avenue

Amenities

Want to be minutes from Uptown? Come look at this 3 BR 1 BA house located in West Charlotte! Beautiful hardwood floors! New matching appliances! Spacious bedrooms & rooms! Spacious backyard! Minutes from Uptown, NODA, Dillworth, NODA, & Southend! Easy access to I-85! Schedule your tour now before it is too late!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.