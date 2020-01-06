All apartments in Charlotte
1857 Garibaldi Avenue
1857 Garibaldi Avenue

1857 Garibaldi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1857 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to be minutes from Uptown? Come look at this 3 BR 1 BA house located in West Charlotte! Beautiful hardwood floors! New matching appliances! Spacious bedrooms & rooms! Spacious backyard! Minutes from Uptown, NODA, Dillworth, NODA, & Southend! Easy access to I-85! Schedule your tour now before it is too late!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
1857 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1857 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1857 Garibaldi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1857 Garibaldi Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1857 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
No, 1857 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1857 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1857 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1857 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1857 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1857 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1857 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1857 Garibaldi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1857 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
