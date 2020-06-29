1830 Park Dr - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning

This second floor unit has a great floor plan. The two large closets provide ample storage space. The kitchen has a breakfast room attached making it a suitable dining area. The porch faces the park and is a great outdoor space. Hot & cold water is included in the rent (saves $40-$60 a month). Laundry facility is located on the ground level.

A 4 unit apartment building located in the heart of the historic Elizabeth Neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and within walking distance of Independence Park, restaurants, and entertainment on 7th st. No dogs allowed.