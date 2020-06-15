All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:30 PM

1829 Kenilworth Avenue

1829 Kenilworth Avenue · (980) 201-4794
Location

1829 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Dilworth, this beautifully appointed condominium comes equipped with all premium upgrades. Open living area, with custom lighting and hardwood flooring. Kitchen has granite counter tops, travertine tiled backsplash, stainless appliance package, under mount LED lighting and an abundance of cabinetry. Newly remodeled bathroom, with tiled shower wall and frameless shower doors. The deck has stoned tile, with a flat screen storage compartment and mounting. ******Lockbox is located at the parking garage gate entrance and is a larger tenant turner box.*******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
1829 Kenilworth Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Kenilworth Avenue have?
Some of 1829 Kenilworth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Kenilworth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Kenilworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Kenilworth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1829 Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1829 Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
