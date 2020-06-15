1829 Kenilworth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heart of Dilworth, this beautifully appointed condominium comes equipped with all premium upgrades. Open living area, with custom lighting and hardwood flooring. Kitchen has granite counter tops, travertine tiled backsplash, stainless appliance package, under mount LED lighting and an abundance of cabinetry. Newly remodeled bathroom, with tiled shower wall and frameless shower doors. The deck has stoned tile, with a flat screen storage compartment and mounting. ******Lockbox is located at the parking garage gate entrance and is a larger tenant turner box.*******