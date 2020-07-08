1829 Birch Heights Court

Amenities
University Heights Town home, Convenient to Freeways and Amenities. Open, Great Room floor plan. Bright Kitchen with French Door access to Private Back Patio, great for Outdoor Meals/Entertaining; Storage Unit/Closet off patio for your extras. Upper level features a Master Suite and two Additional Bedrooms. Laundry on main level, off Kitchen; Washer/Dryer included. Community Pool. Pets Conditional upon Owner Approval. 2-Year Lease Preferred. AGENTS AND CLIENTS MUST WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES DURING SHOWINGS OF OCCUPIED HOMES - NO EXCEPTIONS.