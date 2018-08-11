1827 Watlington Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in a lovely Matthews neighborhood. Conveniently located in a cul-de-sac off Weddington Rd. minutes from the YMCA, local shops, and restaurants. Its 3 minutes from downtown Matthews and 20 minutes from uptown Charlotte. You will have easy access to local parks and the Greenway. One of the best school districts!



Available for a Immediate move - in



This Home Features:



* Living room with a wood burning fireplace

* Formal dining room with bay windows

* Formal living room

* Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops

* Stainless steel appliances

* Carpet and laminate flooring

* Laundry room

* Backyard with a patio

* Storage closet

* Driveway

* Pet friendly



For an appointment to view this property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listing are on our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets are allowed with owner's approval.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



•Providence High School

•Crestdale Middle School

•Providence Spring School