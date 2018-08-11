All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1827 Watlington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1827 Watlington Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

1827 Watlington Dr

1827 Watlington Drive · (980) 498-7144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1827 Watlington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in a lovely Matthews neighborhood. Conveniently located in a cul-de-sac off Weddington Rd. minutes from the YMCA, local shops, and restaurants. Its 3 minutes from downtown Matthews and 20 minutes from uptown Charlotte. You will have easy access to local parks and the Greenway. One of the best school districts!

Available for a Immediate move - in

This Home Features:

* Living room with a wood burning fireplace
* Formal dining room with bay windows
* Formal living room
* Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops
* Stainless steel appliances
* Carpet and laminate flooring
* Laundry room
* Backyard with a patio
* Storage closet
* Driveway
* Pet friendly

For an appointment to view this property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listing are on our website at www.k2rental.com.

Pets are allowed with owner's approval.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

•Providence High School
•Crestdale Middle School
•Providence Spring School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Watlington Dr have any available units?
1827 Watlington Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Watlington Dr have?
Some of 1827 Watlington Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Watlington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Watlington Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Watlington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 Watlington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1827 Watlington Dr offer parking?
No, 1827 Watlington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1827 Watlington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Watlington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Watlington Dr have a pool?
No, 1827 Watlington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Watlington Dr have accessible units?
No, 1827 Watlington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Watlington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Watlington Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1827 Watlington Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity