1827 Watlington Dr

Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in a lovely Matthews neighborhood. Conveniently located in a cul-de-sac off Weddington Rd. minutes from the YMCA, local shops, and restaurants. Its 3 minutes from downtown Matthews and 20 minutes from uptown Charlotte. You will have easy access to local parks and the Greenway. One of the best school districts!
Available for a Immediate move - in
This Home Features:
* Living room with a wood burning fireplace
* Formal dining room with bay windows
* Formal living room
* Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops
* Stainless steel appliances
* Carpet and laminate flooring
* Laundry room
* Backyard with a patio
* Storage closet
* Driveway
* Pet friendly
For an appointment to view this property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listing are on our website at www.k2rental.com.
Pets are allowed with owner's approval.
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools:
•Providence High School
•Crestdale Middle School
•Providence Spring School