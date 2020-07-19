Amenities

1823 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, NC 28210-3758 - Available Immediately This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom brick ranch is located in the popular Selwyn Park subdivision on a corner lot. The exterior features a patio and left side privacy fence. Inside you will find the Kitchen with tile flooring and Range/Oven and Dishwasher, Living Room, Dining Room, and a Den with ceiling fan and laundry area. Additional features include parquet wood floors, Central Heat (gas) and Air Conditioning. This home is near the Park Rd. Shopping Center, South Park, Uptown, with easy access to I-77, I-85 and the Airport. It was built in 1958 and features approximately 1505 square feet of living space. PETS NEGOTIABLE/No Smokers.



Directions: from South Park take Fairview to Tyvola house is on the right.



