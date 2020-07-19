All apartments in Charlotte
1823 Tyvola Road
1823 Tyvola Road

1823 Tyvola Road · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1823 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, NC 28210-3758 - Available Immediately This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom brick ranch is located in the popular Selwyn Park subdivision on a corner lot. The exterior features a patio and left side privacy fence. Inside you will find the Kitchen with tile flooring and Range/Oven and Dishwasher, Living Room, Dining Room, and a Den with ceiling fan and laundry area. Additional features include parquet wood floors, Central Heat (gas) and Air Conditioning. This home is near the Park Rd. Shopping Center, South Park, Uptown, with easy access to I-77, I-85 and the Airport. It was built in 1958 and features approximately 1505 square feet of living space. PETS NEGOTIABLE/No Smokers.

Directions: from South Park take Fairview to Tyvola house is on the right.

(RLNE4508294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

