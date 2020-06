Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great remodeled duplex in the Plaza Midwood area. Less than a mile to the new Harris Teeter in Plaza Midwood! 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open living area. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances, and a dining/breakfast area. Large porch on the front, perfect for outdoor furniture. Fenced backyard. Lawn care included!