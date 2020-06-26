All apartments in Charlotte
1820 Summey Avenue
1820 Summey Avenue

1820 Summey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Summey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable upgraded bungalow minutes from uptown in desirable neighborhood. This renovated home as an open floor plan that feature the original hardwood floors in the living room, hall way and 2 bedrooms. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floor, black appliance, granite counter tops and breakfast bar into the living room. Large 3rd bedroom with carpet, dual closets and access to the fenced in yard surround by mature trees for privacy.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Summey Avenue have any available units?
1820 Summey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Summey Avenue have?
Some of 1820 Summey Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Summey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Summey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Summey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Summey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1820 Summey Avenue offer parking?
No, 1820 Summey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Summey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Summey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Summey Avenue have a pool?
No, 1820 Summey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Summey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1820 Summey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Summey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Summey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
