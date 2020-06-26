1820 Summey Avenue

Amenities
Adorable upgraded bungalow minutes from uptown in desirable neighborhood. This renovated home as an open floor plan that feature the original hardwood floors in the living room, hall way and 2 bedrooms. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floor, black appliance, granite counter tops and breakfast bar into the living room. Large 3rd bedroom with carpet, dual closets and access to the fenced in yard surround by mature trees for privacy.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.